SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Joey Read, Cole Underwood and Adam Cox

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interviews with Joey Read, Cole Underwood and Adam Cox on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.

Joey Read, Dalhart Football Head Coach, Game of the Week:

Dalhart Football Head Coach Joey Read talks to us about tonight’s game of the week against Perryton, what it means to the community and more!

Cole Underwood, Perryton Football Head Coach:

Perryton Football Head Coach Cole Underwood talks to us about tonight’s game against Dalhart, what it means to him and the community, and more!

Adam Cox, TPSN Tascosa Broadcaster:

TPSN Tascosa Broadcaster Adam Cox talks to us about last night’s game with Tascosa and Palo Duro, what it was like kicking off the season, level of excitement and more!

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.