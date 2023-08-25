Some Cooler Coming
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 8:49 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - One more pretty hot day before some slightly cooler air slips in this weekend. Highs will top out near 100° on Friday afternoon around the time some scattered showers and thunderstorms begin to develop mainly across the northwestern part of the region. Beginning Sunday expect a few days in the upper 80s with more scattered storms. High bounce back into the mid 90s by the middle of next week.
Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.