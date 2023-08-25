Sherman County officials: 1 killed in fiery semi crash near Stratford

STRATFORD, Texas (KFDA) - Sherman County officials confirmed one person was killed in a fiery semi crash near Stratford.

Officials said they had received a call about reckless driving west of Stratford.

A semi was traveling eastbound near the intersection at Highway 287 and U.S. 54.

The semi hit a westbound semi head-on near the intersection of Spruce Street and Highway 54.

The crash caused the road to shut down as first responders worked the scene for multiple hours.

Video shows heavy smoke and flames coming from the crash.

The scene of the wreck was cleared Friday morning around 8:00 a.m.

We will update you when more information is made available.

