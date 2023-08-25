Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Sam Bankman-Fried’s lawyers renew claim that the FTX founder can’t prepare for trial behind bars

FILE — FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried leaves Manhattan federal court in New York, Feb. 16, 2023....
FILE — FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried leaves Manhattan federal court in New York, Feb. 16, 2023. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Lawyers for Sam Bankman-Fried said Friday that prosecutors have delivered another four million pages of documents for the FTX founder to examine six weeks before trial, making it impossible for the former cryptocurrency executive to adequately review the evidence for an October trial from behind bars.

Bankman-Fried lost the right to remain free on bail when a judge decided two weeks ago that the fallen cryptocurrency wiz had repeatedly tried to influence witnesses against him. Prosecutors say he intentionally deceived customers and investors to enrich himself and others, while playing a central role in the company’s multibillion-dollar collapse after the equivalent of a bank run.

In a letter to U.S. District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan, attorneys Christian Everdell and Mark Cohen renewed their request for the 31-year-old to be freed so he can adequately prepare for his Oct. 3 trial. He’d been living with his parents in Palo Alto, California, under the terms of a $250 million bail deal that was in place since he was brought to the United States from the Bahamas in December.

His lawyers appealed the ruling to jail him to the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. And earlier this week, they complained at a hearing that he has had to survive at a Brooklyn lockup on bread, water and peanut butter because they won’t provide him with vegan food.

They said the jail conditions, his limited access to computers and the evidence against him, and the government’s late turnover of millions of pages of documents has violated his Sixth Amendment rights, including the right to know the evidence against him.

“We do not believe that anything short of temporary release will properly address these problems and safeguard Mr. Bankman-Fried’s right to participate in his own defense,” the lawyers wrote.

Bankman-Fried has pleaded not guilty to charges including wire fraud and conspiracy.

A spokesperson for prosecutors declined comment Friday.

In Friday’s letter, Everdell and Cohen wrote that the four million pages of materials was turned over to the defense by prosecutors on Thursday and it was expected that the government will “produce millions more pages even at this late stage.”

They said Bankman-Fried had been working between 80 and 100 hours a week on his defense before he was jailed, even managing to produce a spreadsheet with millions of cells of data.

The lawyers complained that an arrangement allowing Bankman-Fried to be brought to the Manhattan federal courthouse two days a week for computer access is inadequate, in part because the laptop he is provided has limited battery life and no power outlet in his cell block to charge it.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo police and Texas DPS address recent surge in gang-related violence
Amarillo police looking for suspects after 3 people robbed at John Stiff Park
A Texas man was killed in a wreck Wednesday afternoon in Swisher County, officials said.
Texas man killed in wreck Wednesday in Swisher County
Earlier this month, the City of Amarillo approved a $30 million building permit for Buc-ee’s...
Construction underway for Buc-ee’s in Amarillo
TPSN Watch Football High School Livestreams
Texas Panhandle high school football livestreams for Aug. 24 and 25
Two women from Childress were killed and another was injured in a wreck on Thursday on U.S. 287.
2 Childress women killed, 1 injured in Thursday wreck on U.S. 287

Latest News

An Amarillo grand jury has indicted four people for conspiring to distribute fentanyl and...
Court Documents: 4 people indicted on fentanyl charges in Amarillo
West Texas A&M University’s goal is to help fight the battle of increasing costs for its...
‘We have some time’: WTAMU brainstorming next steps to eliminate textbook costs next fall
Amarillo non-profits in need of donations of busy summer
Amarillo nonprofits serving homeless in need of donations during busy summer
TIDC awards Potter County more than $3.4 million for new public defender office
TIDC awards Potter County more than $3.4 million for new public defender office