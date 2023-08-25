Who's Hiring?
Rep. Ronny Jackson’s staff hosting mobile hours in Canadian, Dalhart

The Office of Congressman Ronny Jackson announced congressional staff will be hosting mobile...
The Office of Congressman Ronny Jackson announced congressional staff will be hosting mobile office hours starting August 28.
By Kristin Rodin
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Office of Congressman Ronny Jackson announced congressional staff will be hosting mobile office hours starting August 28.

Congressional hours will be held in Canadian on Monday from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at Canadian City Hall, 6 S. Main St.

Hours for Dalhart will be held Wednesday, August 30, from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at Dalhart City Hall, 205 Rock Island Ave.

Constituents are encouraged to attend if they are needing assistance with a federal agency or to learn more about the office’s services.

Organizers ask attendees to bring all supporting documentation if you require assistance with a federal agency case.

No appointment is necessary. Additional questions can be directed to Congressman Jackson’s Amarillo office at 806-641-5600.

