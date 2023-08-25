Rep. Ronny Jackson’s staff hosting mobile hours in Canadian, Dalhart

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Office of Congressman Ronny Jackson announced congressional staff will be hosting mobile office hours starting August 28.

Congressional hours will be held in Canadian on Monday from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at Canadian City Hall, 6 S. Main St.

Hours for Dalhart will be held Wednesday, August 30, from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at Dalhart City Hall, 205 Rock Island Ave.

Constituents are encouraged to attend if they are needing assistance with a federal agency or to learn more about the office’s services.

Organizers ask attendees to bring all supporting documentation if you require assistance with a federal agency case.

No appointment is necessary. Additional questions can be directed to Congressman Jackson’s Amarillo office at 806-641-5600.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.