Police arrest a 4th teen in a drive-by shooting that killed a 5-year-old Albuquerque girl

Albuquerque police leaders discussed the charges filed against four teenagers accused in the...
Albuquerque police leaders discussed the charges filed against four teenagers accused in the murder of a 5-year-old child.(Albuquerque Police Department)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Police have arrested a fourth teenager in a drive-by shooting that killed a sleeping 5-year-old girl.

Albuquerque police said the 17-year-old was arrested Thursday without incident. His 15-year-old brother and two other teenagers, ages 15 and 16, were already in custody.

All four are being held on suspicion of murder and other charges. The Associated Press is not naming them because they are juveniles.

Galilea Samaniego was sleeping with her two sisters in a mobile home when police said the teens entered their community in two stolen vehicles just before 6 a.m. on Aug. 13.

Another teenage boy living in the trailer home was their target, investigators said — he had a feud since middle school with one of the suspects and the dispute had escalated.

Police said several gunshots were fired from at least one of the vehicles toward the trailer. The girl was struck in the head and later died at a hospital.

Cecily Barker, a deputy chief for the police department’s investigative bureau, said police were able to “tie cases to several incidents that involve the same juveniles.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

