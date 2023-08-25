GOOD NEWS: Doppler Dave visits some pioneers of NewsChannel 10

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A valuable source of wisdom and guidance can be found with people who have gone ahead of you.

I had the privilege of spending time with these four men, all veterans, each from a different branch of the military, all with illustrious careers and life stories and all playing important roles in the early days here at Newschannel10.

Now ranging in age from the 80s to 90 years old, they meet weekly to reflect on and remember their time together at Newschannel10.

“I feel so honored to have kind of a living museum right here around me, just an honor to be with the Pioneers of Amarillo TV,” said Dave

These guys worked with the earliest technology and equipment in the industry and remember major advancements like the transition from black and white to color TV.

“In the show, Dorothy was going to go to the Wizard of OZ and the color came, the phones were ringing,” said Don Ford, KFDA-TV Chief Engineer.

“So I worked my way through production and into projection and into directing but I wanted in the news department. That was in ‘65 and I stayed there until ‘72,” said Bob Huddleston, KFDA-TV Reporter/Photographer.

Many stories are relived, memories rekindled, and names kicked around, many of course no longer with us.

“We had to go and make a platform, so when Dan True was coming on the set, we had to put this platform on there so he could read the maps,” says Ford. “We didn’t have radar so Dan went out and got our first radar. It came from an airplane.”

Decades may have passed but the pride and comradery formed while working together keeps this group quite bonded even today.

“It is beyond belief the friendships that you make,” said Ron Slover News Director in KFDA-TV early days.

“And the highlight of my career, he’s sitting right on your right, Lee Webb he’s my very best friend. These guys are friends but he’s my best friend,” said Huddleston.

I have come to value the experience and wisdom you can learn from those who have forged the path and travelled the road ahead of you.

“Enjoy it, and make good friends like we are. Live your life, enjoy it, we’ve got a lot of laughs that we can remember” said Lee Webb, early KFDA-TV News Director.

That attitude can only lead to Good News.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.