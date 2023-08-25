A Forecast to Look Forward To

Time to gear up for the weekend. And to do that, we need to prepare for much cooler temperatures, and some rain! A cold front is expected to push through Friday night, bringing cooler temperatures for the extended outlook, and perhaps some showers and thunderstorms up in the northwest Friday night. Looking ahead, we’ll see 80°s for your Saturday with cloudier skies. Rain chances look to get going Saturday evening into the overnight period, and should come to an end early Sunday. But then Sunday night into Monday, more rain is expected! With these events, we are expecting heavier rain in the western zones, but the entire region could realistically see at least some shower activity.

