End Zone Scores for Thursday, Aug. 24

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school football scores and highlights from around the South Plains.

Estacado 65 Midland Greenwood 51

Canyon 43 Clovis 15

Booker 38 Anton 12

Paducah 74 Guthrie 12

Loop 51 Christ the King 31

Northside 51 Patton Springs 6

Wilson 55 Amarillo PCHEA 6

Lubbock Cooper Liberty JV 54 Lubbock High JV 26

Jayton 68 Garden City 20

Lorenzo 54 Wellman-Union 44

Southland 45 Cotton Center 0

Silverton 74 Petersburg 61

#11 Knox City 34 #1 Westbrook 24

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.