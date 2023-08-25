Who's Hiring?
A Downward Temperature Trend

NewsChannel 10 First Alert Weather App QR code.(KFDA)
By Tanner Brammer
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 4:19 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Temperatures will once again be above average today, building into the upper 90′s and lower 100′s, accompanied by partly cloudy skies and a southwest breeze at about 10 to 20 mph. There is an increasing chance for some showers and weak storms to move through the northwest part of the area, however. It will be limited in coverage, but the people that do see rain could see some measurable amounts of it. The same will go for Saturday before the rain chance increases for the whole area Sunday and Monday along with cooler temperatures.

