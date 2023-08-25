Curry County awarded ‘New Mexico Clean and Beautiful’ grant for beautification projects

CURRY COUNTY, N.M. (KFDA) - Curry County has been awarded the New Mexico Clean and Beautiful grant to increase litter control and beautification projects.

The award was made available through the New Mexico Tourism Department, in the amount of $9,500.

NMTD distributes funds to programs throughout the state that are making an effort to keep New Mexico clean and beautiful.

The grant will help Curry County implement landscaping projects at the new Extension Office, install a water bottler refill station at the Curry County Courthouse and facilitate litter clean-up events for the youth.

“Curry County looks forward to the continued partnership with NM Clean and Beautiful and is excited about the landscaping for the new Extension Office that will equally enhance the Curry County Events Center and Fairgrounds,” said County Manager Lance Pyle.

Those interested in signing up for litter pick up or for more information about the grant program, call Curry County Administration at (575) 763-6016.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.