Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Curry County awarded ‘New Mexico Clean and Beautiful’ grant for beautification projects

Curry County awarded ‘New Mexico Clean and Beautiful’ grant for beautification projects
Curry County awarded ‘New Mexico Clean and Beautiful’ grant for beautification projects(Source: Curry County)
By Sergio Garcia
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CURRY COUNTY, N.M. (KFDA) - Curry County has been awarded the New Mexico Clean and Beautiful grant to increase litter control and beautification projects.

The award was made available through the New Mexico Tourism Department, in the amount of $9,500.

NMTD distributes funds to programs throughout the state that are making an effort to keep New Mexico clean and beautiful.

The grant will help Curry County implement landscaping projects at the new Extension Office, install a water bottler refill station at the Curry County Courthouse and facilitate litter clean-up events for the youth.

“Curry County looks forward to the continued partnership with NM Clean and Beautiful and is excited about the landscaping for the new Extension Office that will equally enhance the Curry County Events Center and Fairgrounds,” said County Manager Lance Pyle.

Those interested in signing up for litter pick up or for more information about the grant program, call Curry County Administration at (575) 763-6016.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo police and Texas DPS address recent surge in gang-related violence
Amarillo police looking for suspects after 3 people robbed at John Stiff Park
A Texas man was killed in a wreck Wednesday afternoon in Swisher County, officials said.
Texas man killed in wreck Wednesday in Swisher County
Earlier this month, the City of Amarillo approved a $30 million building permit for Buc-ee’s...
Construction underway for Buc-ee’s in Amarillo
TPSN Watch Football High School Livestreams
Texas Panhandle high school football livestreams for Aug. 24 and 25
Two women from Childress were killed and another was injured in a wreck on Thursday on U.S. 287.
2 Childress women killed, 1 injured in Thursday wreck on U.S. 287

Latest News

Video shows flames and heavy smoke coming from two semis that crashed. (Courtesy: Greg Wright)
Sherman County officials: 1 killed in fiery semi crash near Stratford
TIDC awards Potter County more than $3.4 million for new public defender office
TIDC awards Potter County more than $3.4 million for new public defender office
Joey Read, Dalhart Football Head Coach, Game of the Week
SPORTS DRIVE: Coach Read talks to us about tonight's game of the week against Perryton and more!
Cole Underwood, Perryton Football Head Coach
SPORTS DRIVE: Coach Underwood talks to us about tonight's game of the week against Dalhart and more!