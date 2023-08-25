Court Documents: 4 people indicted on fentanyl charges in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - An Amarillo grand jury has indicted four people for conspiring to distribute fentanyl and fentanyl possession charges Thursday.

Court documents reveal the grand jury indicted Gary Eugene Carlisle, Robert Tucker Witt, Rebecca Ann Schmitkons and Julian Gabriel Apodaca for conspiring to distribute fentanyl and possessing fentanyl.

Carlisle was arrested earlier this month after court documents state Amarillo police found fentanyl and guns in a motel room Carlisle was staying in.

Court documents also report that police seized more than $3,700 at an apartment on Bell Street and a storage unit.

If convicted, all four defendants will forfeit any property obtained as a result of the offenses, any property used to commit the offenses and any firearms and ammunition used in the charged offenses.

According to documents, Carlisle, Witt and Schmitkons are in federal custody. A warrant will be issued for Apodaca.

Amarillo law enforcement have arrested a man after they say they found three pistols and around $20,000 in drugs in his motel room. (Randall County Sheriff's Office)

An Amarillo grand jury has indicted four people for conspiring to distribute fentanyl and fentanyl possession charges Thursday. (Randall County)

An Amarillo grand jury has indicted four people for conspiring to distribute fentanyl and fentanyl possession charges Thursday. (Randall County)

An Amarillo grand jury has indicted four people for conspiring to distribute fentanyl and fentanyl possession charges Thursday. (Randall County)

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.