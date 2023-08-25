Clovis police arrest suspect from Tuesday shooting that left 1 wounded

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - Clovis police have arrested the suspect in a Tuesday morning shooting that left one man wounded.

On Tuesday around 1:06 a.m., Clovis Police Department officers were sent to the area of Sheldon Street to a gunshot victim.

When officers arrived, they found 52-year-old Loydale Kirven with a gunshot wound to the leg. Kirven was taken to a hospital for advanced medical care.

Detectives determined Kirven was involved in a verbal altercation with 36-year-old J.D. Pringle. Officials say the argument got violent and Pringle hit Kirven with a pistol before shooting him in the leg. He then left the scene.

On Thursday, an arrest warrant for aggravated battery and felon in possession of a firearm was issued for Pringle.

A search warrant was obtained and the gun used in the crime was found and seized.

Officials say that same day, Pringle was found and arrested. He is currently being held at the Curry County Adult Detention Center.

