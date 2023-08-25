Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Clovis police arrest suspect from Tuesday shooting that left 1 wounded

Clovis police have arrested the suspect in a Tuesday morning shooting that left one man wounded.
Clovis police have arrested the suspect in a Tuesday morning shooting that left one man wounded.(Clovis Police Department)
By Kristin Rodin
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - Clovis police have arrested the suspect in a Tuesday morning shooting that left one man wounded.

On Tuesday around 1:06 a.m., Clovis Police Department officers were sent to the area of Sheldon Street to a gunshot victim.

When officers arrived, they found 52-year-old Loydale Kirven with a gunshot wound to the leg. Kirven was taken to a hospital for advanced medical care.

Detectives determined Kirven was involved in a verbal altercation with 36-year-old J.D. Pringle. Officials say the argument got violent and Pringle hit Kirven with a pistol before shooting him in the leg. He then left the scene.

On Thursday, an arrest warrant for aggravated battery and felon in possession of a firearm was issued for Pringle.

A search warrant was obtained and the gun used in the crime was found and seized.

Officials say that same day, Pringle was found and arrested. He is currently being held at the Curry County Adult Detention Center.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo police and Texas DPS address recent surge in gang-related violence
Amarillo police looking for suspects after 3 people robbed at John Stiff Park
A Texas man was killed in a wreck Wednesday afternoon in Swisher County, officials said.
Texas man killed in wreck Wednesday in Swisher County
Earlier this month, the City of Amarillo approved a $30 million building permit for Buc-ee’s...
Construction underway for Buc-ee’s in Amarillo
TPSN Watch Football High School Livestreams
Texas Panhandle high school football livestreams for Aug. 24 and 25
WTAMU logo
1 arrested after domestic incident at WTAMU

Latest News

(Courtesy: Amarillo Fire Department)
Amarillo fire officials investigating house fire near Alamo Park
Two women from Childress were killed and another was injured in a wreck on Thursday on U.S. 287.
2 Childress women killed, 1 injured in Thursday wreck on U.S. 287
An Amarillo grand jury has indicted four people for conspiring to distribute fentanyl and...
Court Documents: 4 people indicted on fentanyl charges in Amarillo
Video shows flames and heavy smoke coming from two semis that crashed. (Courtesy: Greg Wright)
Sherman County officials: 1 killed in fiery semi crash near Stratford