Canyon drops 43 points in win over Clovis

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Canyon Eagles took down the Clovis Wildcats on Thursday at Happy State Bank Stadium.

It was a wire-to-wire victory for the Eagles, taking a 13-2 lead into the second quarter with the Wildcats only points to that point coming off a blocked extra point retuned for two.

The Eagles shined on the ground with the Christian McGuire and Sam Johnson duo shining. Starting quarterback Boston Bell showed poise and command after taking the title of starting quarterback earlier this week.

The final score ended up being quite similar to last year’s matchup as the Eagles coasted to a 43-15 victory.

