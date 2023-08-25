Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Body pulled from ocean confirmed as recent high school graduate who was fishing for lobster

A medical examiner has confirmed a body found on Monday is missing lobsterman Tylar Michaud.
A medical examiner has confirmed a body found on Monday is missing lobsterman Tylar Michaud.(Gouldsboro Fire / Rescue)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - The identification of a body pulled from the ocean this week confirmed the worst fears of many in the community following the discovery of an empty lobster boat belonging to a recent high school graduate from Maine.

Tylar Michaud, 18, of Steuben, went missing on July 21 after he went out to tend his lobster traps near Petit Manan Island. A massive search was launched after his boat was discovered empty.

The state medical examiner’s office on Thursday positively identified a body recovered earlier in the week as Michaud, said Patrick Keliher, commissioner of the Maine Department of Marine Resources.

“I’m grateful for the tremendous outpouring of support that followed Tylar’s disappearance. The efforts of all who joined in the difficult search were unprecedented. Many agencies and individuals devoted countless hours to this search. It speaks volumes about the profound impact a loss like this can have,” Keliher said in a statement Friday.

Michaud was lost at sea less than two months after graduating from Sumner Memorial High School. He planned to use proceeds from lobster fishing to pay for classes this fall at Maine Maritime Academy.

The body was discovered in waters off Addison by another lobsterman on Monday, a day after several hundred people attended a memorial service at the high school.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo police and Texas DPS address recent surge in gang-related violence
Amarillo police looking for suspects after 3 people robbed at John Stiff Park
A Texas man was killed in a wreck Wednesday afternoon in Swisher County, officials said.
Texas man killed in wreck Wednesday in Swisher County
Earlier this month, the City of Amarillo approved a $30 million building permit for Buc-ee’s...
Construction underway for Buc-ee’s in Amarillo
TPSN Watch Football High School Livestreams
Texas Panhandle high school football livestreams for Aug. 24 and 25
Two women from Childress were killed and another was injured in a wreck on Thursday on U.S. 287.
2 Childress women killed, 1 injured in Thursday wreck on U.S. 287

Latest News

Amarillo non-profits in need of donations of busy summer
Amarillo nonprofits serving homeless in need of donations during busy summer
Clovis police have arrested the suspect in a Tuesday morning shooting that left one man wounded.
Clovis police arrest suspect from Tuesday shooting that left 1 wounded
FILE - Glenda Starke wears a transgender flag as a counter protest during a rally in favor of a...
Texas ban on gender-affirming health care for minors blocked, Missouri ban allowed to take effect
Fire at Marathon refinery in Garyville 5
Chemical leak, fire reported at Louisiana refinery; evacuations lifted