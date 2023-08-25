Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Amber Alert canceled in Kentucky for 11-month-old boy

Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.(NCMEC)
By Cameron Aaron and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 12:13 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT/Gray News) - An Amber Alert that was issued late Thursday night for an 11-month-old boy Clay County, Kentucky, has been canceled.

Kentucky State Police said the boy was found safe and the alert was dismissed at approximately 1:20 a.m. Friday.

Officials initially said the boy was believed to have been taken by his noncustodial parents.

Authorities did not immediately provide an update on where the child was found.

Anyone with information about the Amber Alert can call Kentucky State Police at 606-878-6622.

Copyright 2023 WYMT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Earlier this month, the City of Amarillo approved a $30 million building permit for Buc-ee’s...
Construction underway for Buc-ee’s in Amarillo
Amarillo police and Texas DPS address recent surge in gang-related violence
Amarillo police looking for suspects after 3 people robbed at John Stiff Park
WTAMU logo
1 arrested after domestic incident at WTAMU
After little public discussion, the Amarillo City Council voted unanimously today to accept a...
Amarillo City Council votes to accept separation agreement with city manager
Randall County Sheriff’s Office release new details on Tuesday officer-involved shooting
Randall County Sheriff’s Office release new details on Tuesday officer-involved shooting

Latest News

Excavations are underway as search-and-recovery teams race to find remains. (KITV, KIMO CLARK -...
Maui fires: The race to find human remains
FILE - Mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin was on the passenger list of a plane that crashed in...
US intelligence says an intentional explosion brought down Wagner chief Prigozhin’s plane
A general view shows the aftermath of a devastating wildfire in Lahaina, Hawaii, Tuesday, Aug....
Maui County sues utility, alleging negligence over fires that ravaged Lahaina
Donald Trump posted on X for the first time since Jan. 8, 2021.
Trump returns to site formerly known as Twitter, posts his mug shot shortly after Georgia surrender