Amarillo nonprofits serving homeless in need of donations during busy summer

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Several nonprofits focused on serving the homeless community in Amarillo are continuing to see a rise in those who need their help.

Guyon Saunders Resource Center says almost everyday this week it has serviced around 160 people.

The center houses shower and laundry facilities, a computer lab, a hygiene close and serves hot meals.

With a long summer of natural disasters and intense heat, the nonprofit is asking for the community’s help with donations.

“Soaps, shampoos, conditioners, lotions and also hygiene products. We do showers here, we laundry,” said Program Director for Guyon Saunders Resource Center Bryan Gillespie

It’s been non-stop for another nonprofit looking to help the rising homeless population.

“People were able to come and get hygiene products, clothing blankets, stuff like that as they need it, especially during the flooding. And now during the hotter weather, people are coming in and getting you know t-shirts and maybe some cooler clothes while they’re out. What we do hasn’t changed but I think probably the frequency of what we do has,” said Chief Operating Officer for Faith City Mission, Pastor Robert Burton.

Pastor Burton says it’s been hard as the organization is already trying to gear up for the next season.

“We’re gearing up and getting ready for the winter time months so you know sleeping bags, blankets, hats, gloves and stuff like that. That way we can be prepared for when the weather in the Panhandle — you know it can be warm one day and freezing cold the next, and that way we’re prepared for those that need those things that didn’t have them before and we can meet that need pretty quickly,” said Pastor Burton.

On top of hygiene products, Guyon Saunders Resource Center says it is in need of monetary donations.

“Monetary helps us to actually go out and buy the products that we need that are not being donated in the numbers that we see,” said Gillespie.

Gillespie says that this is the best way to be able to care for as many as possible.

“We strive to help our homeless citizens and we just, we are trying to do the best that we can for them,” said Gillespie.

Both nonprofits are in need of monetary donations, clothing, hygiene products, food and bottled water.

To donate to Guyon Saunders Resource Center, click here.

To donate to Faith City Mission, click here.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.