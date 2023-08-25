Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Amarillo Gun Club hosts ribbon cutting for new shooting gallery

Amarillo Gun Club members pose for pictures during ribbon cutting event.
Amarillo Gun Club members pose for pictures during ribbon cutting event.(KFDA)
By KJ Doyle
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Gun Club today, a ribbon cutting was held for a new 12-station shooting gallery.

“It’s something that we’ve been wanting for many many years.” Amarillo Gun Club president J Pat Richmond said. “Through a lot of hard work in the last couple years, we’ve been able to see some very gracious doners raise the money to put this together and today’s the day.”

The team overseeing the project emphasized how much time and effort was poured into making sure the gallery was top of the line for people around the area to enjoy.

“We have this beautiful property back here with the trees, we’ve got a creak, we’ve got running water running water, and all sorts of wildlife out here that you don’t see in Amarillo, Texas. It’s gonna be a really neat venue.”

The Amarillo Gun Club is located at the corner of 46th and Osage. It’s open from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, Sunday, and Thursday and from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo police and Texas DPS address recent surge in gang-related violence
Amarillo police looking for suspects after 3 people robbed at John Stiff Park
A Texas man was killed in a wreck Wednesday afternoon in Swisher County, officials said.
Texas man killed in wreck Wednesday in Swisher County
Earlier this month, the City of Amarillo approved a $30 million building permit for Buc-ee’s...
Construction underway for Buc-ee’s in Amarillo
TPSN Watch Football High School Livestreams
Texas Panhandle high school football livestreams for Aug. 24 and 25
Two women from Childress were killed and another was injured in a wreck on Thursday on U.S. 287.
2 Childress women killed, 1 injured in Thursday wreck on U.S. 287

Latest News

TPSN Watch Football High School Livestreams
Texas Panhandle high school football livestreams for Aug. 24 and 25
Andrews at Randall Football Game
Midland Legacy at Amarillo High Football Game
SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Joey Read, Cole Underwood and Adam Cox
SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Joey Read, Cole Underwood and Adam Cox