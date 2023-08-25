Amarillo Gun Club hosts ribbon cutting for new shooting gallery

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Gun Club today, a ribbon cutting was held for a new 12-station shooting gallery.

“It’s something that we’ve been wanting for many many years.” Amarillo Gun Club president J Pat Richmond said. “Through a lot of hard work in the last couple years, we’ve been able to see some very gracious doners raise the money to put this together and today’s the day.”

The team overseeing the project emphasized how much time and effort was poured into making sure the gallery was top of the line for people around the area to enjoy.

“We have this beautiful property back here with the trees, we’ve got a creak, we’ve got running water running water, and all sorts of wildlife out here that you don’t see in Amarillo, Texas. It’s gonna be a really neat venue.”

The Amarillo Gun Club is located at the corner of 46th and Osage. It’s open from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, Sunday, and Thursday and from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

