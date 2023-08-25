Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Amarillo fire officials investigating house fire near Alamo Park

(Courtesy: Amarillo Fire Department)
(Courtesy: Amarillo Fire Department)(Amarillo Fire Department)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 12:56 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - An investigation is underway after Amarillo firefighters battled a house fire near Alamo Park.

On Friday around 9:47 a.m., the Amarillo Fire Department was called about a structure fire in the area of Southeast 14th Avenue and South Roberts Street.

Fire crews arrived around 9:53 a.m. and a second alarm was called because of the initial report that said the fire was possibly at a nearby apartment complex.

The fire was brought under control around 10:05 a.m. and no injuries were reported.

Officials said the cause is undetermined, but the loss is an estimated $20,000.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo police and Texas DPS address recent surge in gang-related violence
Amarillo police looking for suspects after 3 people robbed at John Stiff Park
A Texas man was killed in a wreck Wednesday afternoon in Swisher County, officials said.
Texas man killed in wreck Wednesday in Swisher County
Earlier this month, the City of Amarillo approved a $30 million building permit for Buc-ee’s...
Construction underway for Buc-ee’s in Amarillo
TPSN Watch Football High School Livestreams
Texas Panhandle high school football livestreams for Aug. 24 and 25
WTAMU logo
1 arrested after domestic incident at WTAMU

Latest News

Clovis police have arrested the suspect in a Tuesday morning shooting that left one man wounded.
Clovis police arrest suspect from Tuesday shooting that left 1 wounded
Two women from Childress were killed and another was injured in a wreck on Thursday on U.S. 287.
2 Childress women killed, 1 injured in Thursday wreck on U.S. 287
An Amarillo grand jury has indicted four people for conspiring to distribute fentanyl and...
Court Documents: 4 people indicted on fentanyl charges in Amarillo
Video shows flames and heavy smoke coming from two semis that crashed. (Courtesy: Greg Wright)
Sherman County officials: 1 killed in fiery semi crash near Stratford