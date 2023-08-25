Amarillo fire officials investigating house fire near Alamo Park
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 12:56 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - An investigation is underway after Amarillo firefighters battled a house fire near Alamo Park.
On Friday around 9:47 a.m., the Amarillo Fire Department was called about a structure fire in the area of Southeast 14th Avenue and South Roberts Street.
Fire crews arrived around 9:53 a.m. and a second alarm was called because of the initial report that said the fire was possibly at a nearby apartment complex.
The fire was brought under control around 10:05 a.m. and no injuries were reported.
Officials said the cause is undetermined, but the loss is an estimated $20,000.
Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.