Amarillo fire officials investigating house fire near Alamo Park

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - An investigation is underway after Amarillo firefighters battled a house fire near Alamo Park.

On Friday around 9:47 a.m., the Amarillo Fire Department was called about a structure fire in the area of Southeast 14th Avenue and South Roberts Street.

Fire crews arrived around 9:53 a.m. and a second alarm was called because of the initial report that said the fire was possibly at a nearby apartment complex.

The fire was brought under control around 10:05 a.m. and no injuries were reported.

Officials said the cause is undetermined, but the loss is an estimated $20,000.

