2 Childress women killed, 1 injured in Thursday wreck on U.S. 287

Two women from Childress were killed and another was injured in a wreck on Thursday on U.S. 287.
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 8:00 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CHILDRESS, Texas (KFDA) - Two women from Childress were killed and another was injured in a wreck on Thursday on U.S. 287.

About 1:10 p.m. yesterday, a 2004 Toyota Tundra was stopped facing west at the divided highway stop sign on the southbound side of U.S. 287, about seven miles northwest of Childress, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

About that time, a 2008 Dodge Ram 3500 was traveling south on U.S. 287 and approached the intersection where the Tundra was at.

The driver of the Tundra tried to cross over the southbound lanes to start traveling north on U.S. 287 and failed to yield the right of way, TxDPS said.

The Tundra pulled out onto the roadway in the path of the Ram.

The driver of the Ram tried to hit his brakes but couldn’t stop in time to avoid a crash, resulting in the Tundra hitting the Ram’s driver’s side door.

The driver of the Tundra, 85-year-old Frances Woodard, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

The passenger of the Tundra, 84-year-old Mary Watts, was airlifted to an Amarillo hospital where she later died from injuries received in the crash.

The driver of the Ram was taken to the Childress hospital with minor injuries.

TxDPS is investigating the wreck.

