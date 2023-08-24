Who's Hiring?
WT President announces transition to no-cost-to-student textbooks by Fall 2024

West Texas A&M University President Walter Wendler announced Thursday the university will begin transitioning to no-cost-to-student textbooks starting Fall 2024.(WTAMU)
By Kristin Rodin
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - West Texas A&M University President Walter Wendler announced Thursday the university will begin transitioning to no-cost-to-student textbooks by Fall 2024.

According to an email, Wendler says starting the fall semester, no WTAMU student will be required to buy any textbook for any course. If a course requires a textbook, the college’s dean will utilize college resources to pay for the textbook, not the student or student fees.

The change comes as Wendler says more information is available from web search engines and generative artificial intelligence programs that makes the development of teaching materials for every course possible.

Some reference books and digital materials are professional reference standards and are not considered textbooks, Wendler says.

Training to help faculty develop course material with AI and other technology will begin soon.

