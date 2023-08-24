Texas man killed in wreck Wednesday in Swisher County

SWISHER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - A Texas man was killed in a wreck Wednesday afternoon in Swisher County, officials said.

About 5:40 p.m., a westbound 2012 Ford F250 was towing a trailer on State Highway 86, about 12 miles west of Tulia, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. The Ford has a driver and three passengers inside.

About that time, 35-year-old Heriberto Cantu, of Rio Grande, was traveling northbound on FM 2301 in a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado. Cantu was the only person inside the truck.

The Silverado was approaching a stop sign at the intersection with SH 86. TxDPS said there is no stop sign for traffic on SH 86 at that intersection.

Officials said Cantu disregarded the stop sign and struck the Ford on the driver’s side, causing it and the trailer to leave the roadway. The Silverado did not overturn.

Cantu was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene of the wreck.

The driver and a passenger of the Ford were treated for minor injuries, and the two other passengers were taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

TxDPS is investigating the crash.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.