Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Texas A&M Forest Service, fire crews contain Armstrong County fire Thursday

It took about a day to contain a wildfire in the canyons southeast of Claude.
It took about a day to contain a wildfire in the canyons southeast of Claude.(Texas A&M Forest Service)
By Kevin Welch and Kristin Rodin
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARMSTRONG COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - It took about a day to contain a wildfire in the canyons southeast of Claude.

Texas A&M Forest Service spokesman Juan Rodriguez said the fire grew to a little more than 4,500 acres near County Road 21.

Fire departments from Claude and Clarendon first responded before the Forest Service joined them early yesterday afternoon.

Local county road graders also joined the fight.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Earlier this month, the City of Amarillo approved a $30 million building permit for Buc-ee’s...
Construction underway for Buc-ee’s in Amarillo
WTAMU logo
1 arrested after domestic incident at WTAMU
After little public discussion, the Amarillo City Council voted unanimously today to accept a...
Amarillo City Council votes to accept separation agreement with city manager
Randall County Sheriff’s Office release new details on Tuesday officer-involved shooting
Randall County Sheriff’s Office release new details on Tuesday officer-involved shooting
Amarillo police and Texas DPS address recent surge in gang-related violence
Amarillo police looking for suspects after 3 people robbed at John Stiff Park

Latest News

West Texas A&M University President Walter Wendler announced Thursday the university will begin...
WT President announces transition to no-cost-to-student textbooks by Fall 2024
Randall County 4-H hosting annual enrollment event for youth
Randall County 4-H hosting annual enrollment event for youth
The deadline to register for mediation training with the Panhandle Regional Planning...
Deadline for Panhandle Regional Planning Commission mediation training Sept. 1
KFDA SPORTS DRIVE
KFDA SPORTS DRIVE