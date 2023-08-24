Texas A&M Forest Service, fire crews contain Armstrong County fire Thursday

ARMSTRONG COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - It took about a day to contain a wildfire in the canyons southeast of Claude.

Texas A&M Forest Service spokesman Juan Rodriguez said the fire grew to a little more than 4,500 acres near County Road 21.

Fire departments from Claude and Clarendon first responded before the Forest Service joined them early yesterday afternoon.

Local county road graders also joined the fight.

