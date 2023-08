AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Highs will continue in the upper 90s into the weekend. Early next week a weak cold front will increase the chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms and drop temperatures back closer to average, near 90°, for this time of year. The small cool-down is temporary with highs climbing back in the upper 90s by the middle of next week.

