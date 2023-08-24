St. Joseph Catholic Elementary School sees drop in enrollment, 53 current students

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Schools in Amarillo are back in session and St. Joseph Catholic Elementary School is seeing a drop in enrollment.

This year St. Joseph is focusing on bringing back a family environment and also plans to work with the parish to reach new families.

Angela Seidenberger, principal of St. Joseph Catholic School, says this is a year of restoration for the school.

“We have a lot of new staff, we have a lot of new energy, we have new families that have joined us and we have a lot of new community members that have stepped up to help us,” said Seidenberger.

Currently, St. Joseph has 53 students, and five years ago it had 154. Although numbers are down, Seidenberger says they are able to focus on the students enrolled.

“You’re able to know the kids more one on one, you’re able to meet them a little bit easier where they’re at and take them farther,” said Seidenberger.

Seidenberger has a goal to add 20 students before the end of the school year. She returned this year to the school where she previously worked as principal for 15 years. She says knowing the schools history helps her to bring stability to the campus.

“We meet the children, the students where they’re at and then we grow them farther with their relationship with God in knowledge and in their relationship with others,” said Seidenberger.

