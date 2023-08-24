Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Josh Reynolds, Adam Cummings and Mike Roden

SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Josh Reynolds, Adam Cummings and Mike Roden
SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Josh Reynolds, Adam Cummings and Mike Roden
By Sergio Garcia
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interviews with Josh Reynolds, Adam Cummings and Mike Roden on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.

Josh Reynolds, Bushland Football Head Coach:

Bushland Football Head Coach Josh Reynolds talks to us about their big game tomorrow, first official game of the season, preparations, expectations and more!

Adam Cummings, West Plains Football Head Coach:

West Plains Football Head Coach Adam Cummings talks to us about their preparations for the official football season, their game tomorrow against Bushland and more!

Mike Roden, TPSN:

TPSN’s Mike Roden talks to us about the official start of high school football, team expectations and predictions, TPSN’s broadcast schedule and more!

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Earlier this month, the City of Amarillo approved a $30 million building permit for Buc-ee’s...
Construction underway for Buc-ee’s in Amarillo
WTAMU logo
1 arrested after domestic incident at WTAMU
After little public discussion, the Amarillo City Council voted unanimously today to accept a...
Amarillo City Council votes to accept separation agreement with city manager
Randall County Sheriff’s Office release new details on Tuesday officer-involved shooting
Randall County Sheriff’s Office release new details on Tuesday officer-involved shooting
Amarillo police and Texas DPS address recent surge in gang-related violence
Amarillo police looking for suspects after 3 people robbed at John Stiff Park

Latest News

TPSN Watch Football High School Livestreams
Texas Panhandle high school football livestreams for Aug. 24 and 25
Canyon football kicks off season against Clovis
Canyon kicks off the 2024 football season against Clovis at Happy State Bank Stadium
Amarillo Venom
Amarillo Venom announces highly anticipated 2024 indoor football season
Adam Cummings, West Plains Football Head Coach
SPORTS DRIVE: Coach Cummings talks to us about their 1st game tomorrow, preparations and more!