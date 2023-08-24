Ruben on the Road: Tulia distillery proud to represent West Texas

TULIA, Texas (KFDA) - Heading south on I-27, Ruben makes a stop at a Tulia distillery proud to represent West Texas.

Windmill Windsong Vodka owner Crystal Melton says the company started in 2009 as a winery. They worked for large daiquiri chains and also worked for Aramark at big stadiums and concert venues.

The company has a chemist and formulas, so they have a wine-based daiquiri mix and wine-based shots that went with it, Melton says.

“So that’s how we started and you know, over time things kind of change and then we had done that, so then when we went to distilled spirits it was a huge change for us because we were alternating back and forth,” said Melton.

Melton says before, they were about 98% of winery and 2% of distillery. Now, they’re probably 98% of distillery and 2% of winery.

It changes over time, but Melton says they still do it all.

“We’re doing some incredible things,” Melton said. “So I think the next step is when we get to finally release our bourbon, and I say it has to be at least four years old. But we’re going on taste on this when we’re not going on years.”

Melton says they still have a couple of more years to get it ready, but its OK because they’re learning in the process and they’re very busy with Windmill.

“So we’ll see where it goes from there. Tulia has been wonderful to us. We really, we love Tulia and we’re kind of out in the middle of nowhere, but we like it in a way because they have incredible resources.”

Melton says small towns have some of the best resources and its been great in a lot of aspects that people wouldn’t typically think.

“Oh, it’s a small town. West Texas just gets overlooked a lot, and I travel all over the world and I’m telling you there are no better people in the world than in West Texas,” Melton said. “West Texas supports West Texas.”

