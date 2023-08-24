Rebels vs. Dons rivalry kicks off the high school football season

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The high school football season is finally here. We have been counting down the days here at NewsChannel 10 with our Countdown to Kickoff series.

Thursday is the big day and there are two big match ups in the Amarillo area, Canyon vs. Clovis at Happy State Bank Stadium, and a huge intercity rivalry between the Tascosa Rebels and Palo Duro Dons.

Head coach Ken Plunk of Tascosa and Eric Mims of Palo Duro know how important this rivalry is and how important it is to start off the season strong.

“Oh man, this is a rivalry,” Coach Mims said. “Our kids love playing Tascosa. It’s a big game. I think any time that we play anyone in town it’s a rivalry. These kids grew up together playing little league, they grew up together playing middle school.”

“It’s always a big game for us,” Coach Plunk said. “It’s a very nerve wracking game probably even, and probably being the first game of the year that makes it a little higher anxiety. But I think playing a cross town rival, our kids are so intertwined with them. So, yes, it’s definitely a rivalry game, and there’s a high degree of anxiety right now.”

The Rebels and Dons are set to kickoff the 2023 high school football season at 7:00 pm on Thursday, Aug. 24th at Dick Bivins Stadium.

