Randall County 4-H hosting annual enrollment event for youth(Source: Randall County 4-H Boosters)
By Sergio Garcia
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - Randall County 4-H is hosting it’s annual enrollment event this Saturday, for those interested in 4-H and how to get involved.

This enrollment event raises awareness of the 4-H program, with members showing participants all the opportunities and how enroll.

Interested youth and their families will be educated on everything about 4-H other than just showing animals.

Some of the other event projects that Randall County Youth can participate in, other than livestock are as follows:

  • Food and Nutrition
  • Consumer Decision Making
  • Fashion and Interior Design
  • Shooting Sports
  • Veterinary Science

Families will also engage in hands-on, kid-friendly activities and will go over opportunities offered in different areas.

The event will be on the South side of the Randall County Courthouse square in Canyon, in conjunction with the Canyon Farmer’s Market, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

To enroll in 4-H, click here.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

