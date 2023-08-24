Rain Ahead?

August weather conditions will continue for the rest of the week with highs in the mid to upper 90s and plenty of sunshine. Highs today should be in the mid 90s for Amarillo and upper 90s in eastern counties. Changes are expected this weekend, however, as our strong upper high weakens and a cool front trickles into our area. Temperatures should drop a few degrees and only top near 90 by Sunday. Rain chances will be increasing starting Saturday with the best opportunity on Sunday.

