Potter County Sheriff’s Office hosting Citizens Academy in September

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Potter County Sheriff’s Office is taking applications for its Citizens Academy.

The academy covers all parts of the office, and deputies from each division will give an overview of their jobs. On one day, participants will tour the jail.

The academy is a 12 week program, which starts Sep. 5 and runs from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at the sheriff’s office, located at 13103 N.E. 29th Ave.

The last day will be Nov. 14 with the following week, Nov. 21, having a graduation/banquet.

If you are interested in joining the academy, fill out the application here.

