VIDEO: Perryton Rangers set for “return to normalcy” with first week of high school football
By KJ Doyle
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 11:43 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Game of the Week at NewsChannel10 for the first slate of high school football games in the Texas Panhandle will take place up in Perryton as the Rangers welcome in the Dalhart Golden Wolves.

The matchup features former district foes squaring off to renew an old rivalry.

“Perryton and Dalhart go back a long way.” Golden Wolves head coach Joey Read said. “We’ve been in district forever, playing against each other forever, and now were playing Week 1 of 2023 under the Friday night lights.”

However, the home opener will mean much more to the Perryton community.

“This is gonna kind of be the return to normalcy for us.” Rangers head coach Cole Underwood said as the matchup is set to be one of the first big events the town has held since the disastrous tornado ran through the area back in June.

“I think that high school sports, especially football, is something that a town gets behind and rallies behind.” Underwood continued.

The Rangers players are excited for the chance to shift some of their focus to enjoying the sport they love.

“The football field can be a place of solace.” Underwood said of what the game has provided for the student athletes. “It can be a sanctuary for some people. It’s been a huge relief for me to see our kids rally together behind such a great cause.”

The game will start at 7:00 p.m. central time on Friday. Tune into NewsChannel10 Too at 11:00 on Friday for highlights and postgame coverage from Perryton.

