More Sunshine and More Heat

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - We’ll see more sunshine and hot temperatures stick around in the area today with highs building once again into the mid to upper 90′s with a breezy SW wind at about 15 to 20 mph. Tomorrow, some areas will have a better opportunity to hit the triple digit mark (especially places toward the east). A “cooldown” will come for the second half of the weekend into the beginning part of next week with an increased rain chance thanks to a cold front moving through late Saturday night.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.