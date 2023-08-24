Doppler Dave Tracks Weekend Changes

Temperatures have been running slightly cooler these last couple of days with 90s instead of triple digits for afternoon highs. Quiet skies will prevail tonight with lows dropping into the upper 60s. The heat looks to rekindle tomorrow with upper 90s expected for Amarillo but some folks in the east touching 100 again. This trend will be short lived, fortunately, as weakening high pressure and a minor front move in to our region this weekend. The front may lower highs a few degrees on Saturday, but we should still be in the low 90s. Beginning Sunday, daytime temps may remain in the upper 80s for a few days and rain chances look to be the most promising on Sunday and Monday.

