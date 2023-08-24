Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Doppler Dave Tracks Weekend Changes

By Dave Oliver
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Temperatures have been running slightly cooler these last couple of days with 90s instead of triple digits for afternoon highs. Quiet skies will prevail tonight with lows dropping into the upper 60s. The heat looks to rekindle tomorrow with upper 90s expected for Amarillo but some folks in the east touching 100 again. This trend will be short lived, fortunately, as weakening high pressure and a minor front move in to our region this weekend. The front may lower highs a few degrees on Saturday, but we should still be in the low 90s. Beginning Sunday, daytime temps may remain in the upper 80s for a few days and rain chances look to be the most promising on Sunday and Monday.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Earlier this month, the City of Amarillo approved a $30 million building permit for Buc-ee’s...
Construction underway for Buc-ee’s in Amarillo
WTAMU logo
1 arrested after domestic incident at WTAMU
After little public discussion, the Amarillo City Council voted unanimously today to accept a...
Amarillo City Council votes to accept separation agreement with city manager
Randall County Sheriff’s Office release new details on Tuesday officer-involved shooting
Randall County Sheriff’s Office release new details on Tuesday officer-involved shooting
Amarillo police and Texas DPS address recent surge in gang-related violence
Amarillo police looking for suspects after 3 people robbed at John Stiff Park

Latest News

KFDA 4:00 P.M. WEATHER QUICKCAST 8/24
KFDA 4:00 P.M. WEATHER QUICKCAST 8/24
KFDA First Alert Feature Title
Rain Ahead?
Early Thursday Outlook with Tanner
NewsChannel 10 First Alert Weather App QR code.
More Sunshine and More Heat