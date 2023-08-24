Deadline for Panhandle Regional Planning Commission mediation training Sept. 1

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The deadline to register for mediation training with the Panhandle Regional Planning Commission’s Dispute Resolution Center is Sept. 1.

The Basic Medication Training is designed to offer the 40 hours of training required for individuals to become a certified mediator under the laws and governing regulations in the State of Texas, according to organizers.

The training is also certified as an MCLE course by the State Bar of Texas for 40 hours of CLE with 2.5 hours of ethics.

Jerri Glover, Dispute Resolution Center Program coordinator, says the training offers skills that are required to perform duties as a mediator, but also offers vital personal and professional skills that anyone will find beneficial.

“We want to make sure that we have adequate time to order books and other materials that will be used in the training,” said Glover.

Organizers say all prices include materials and food for in-person sessions. Training costs are:

Attorneys: $600 or $400 with pledge of one mediation per month for 12 months

Employee sponsored or individuals: $400 or $200 with pledge of one mediation per month for 12 months

“We don’t want the cost to be a barrier to anyone attending the training. If the cost is going to prevent you from attending, please call and we will be happy to discuss options for you,” Glover said.

Organizers say employers are encouraged to consider sponsoring employees to attend the training. It is an important investment for employers that will offer their employees skills that can offer their employees skills that can offer businesses the opportunity to change the way they handle conflict within their organization and customer disputes.

Organizers say the majority of training will be offered at the PRPC Building, 415 S.W. 8th Ave., except on Sept. 17 which will be offered solely via Zoom.

Those interested in training can register online.

For more information or questions, contact Jerri Glover at dispute@theprpc.org or 806-372-3381.

