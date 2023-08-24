Countdown to Kickoff: Nazareth Swifts

Obviously, we’re extremely excited. We were really ready to get back out here and knew the expectations we had with this team and the potential that we could put on the field. We’re always looking forward to that next group that comes in each year and the excitement that comes with it, but also the unknowns. We have a lot of unknowns on this team, we’re still trying to fill some spots. Some guys that have been out of the game for a few years decided to come back out, and we have a lot of young kids who got some experience last year who are playing for us now. There’s a lot of excitement coming into the year, I’m glad we’re finally at week one where we can actually go against somebody else and play four quarters of football.