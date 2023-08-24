Countdown to Kickoff: Nazareth Swifts

Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
NAZARETH, Texas (KFDA) - Nazareth finished last season with a 10-3 record and two playoff wins.
Now in his second year, head coach Tyler Goodwin has the Swifts ready to go, despite the turnover.
Nazareth opens up their season in Whiteface on Friday, August 25th. Their district season starts after their bye week on October 20th against Happy in Happy. It rounds out with a game in Claude against the Mustangs and their home finale against Wildorado on November 3rd.