Countdown to Kickoff: Canadian Wildcats

By Rylee Robinson and Preston Moore
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 7:32 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CANADIAN, Texas (KFDA) - With one day left until the high school football season kicks off, we continue our Countdown to Kickoff series here at NewsChannel 10 with one of the most dominant programs in the area, the Canadian Wildcats.

The Wildcats made the deepest run into the playoffs last season out of all the Texas Panhandle teams. They were eliminated in the regional finals by Gunter in a close battle, 21-20.

Canadian is under new leadership this year after head coach Chris Koetting retired, and defensive coordinator Andy Cavalier was promoted to the helm.

Even with new leadership, the expectations for this program do not change.

“You don’t let yourself get complacent,” Coach Cavalier said. “You continue to do the things that it took to create the success in the first place. Try to be very diligent about that, be extremely hard working, try to out work everybody that we are going to be lined up against or that we are going to be coaching against.

“So honored to be in the community of Canadian here coaching this group of young men, on this staff. The fact that it comes after somebody like Coach Koetting, makes it even more special.”

Coach Cavalier will also have the chance to coach his son for his senior year, the Wildcats starting quarterback Camren Cavalier.

Canadian starts it’s season on the road against Seminole, Ok Aug. 25th.

A huge non-district game coming in week two at home against the Bushland Falcons.

District action starts for Canadian on Oct. 6th against Childress and rounds out with Dimmitt.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

