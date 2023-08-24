Colorful Closets seeing increase in demand for clothing Panhandle students

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Through the first week of school, Colorful Closets clothed 98 students, a 36% increase from last year.

The Amarillo nonprofit is focusing on collecting, organizing and distributing clothing throughout several school districts.

“I think kids are really good at masking what might be going on behind closed doors. We never know what’s going on, what baggage children are bringing into the school everyday. And maybe they need clothes, maybe they have clothes but they are coming on an empty tummy, maybe they have everything going for them, from the outside looking in they have a broken home,” said Keely Brown, co-founder of Colorful Closets.

The nonprofit says many factors contribute to the need in the Panhandle area.

“Now, Colorful Closets is more known than it was maybe three or four years ago. The word is out and the counselors know how to use us. They know how our system is. We have a relationship with them,” said Brown.

Colorful Closets is working with school counselors to find students who need help.

“We want to raise awareness and make sure the counselors are telling the teachers, ‘Hey this is a resource I use if you need them, this is what they do,’” said Lindsey Wing, co-founder of Colorful Closets.

Colorful Closets is committed to being the thread of change by providing dignity for students in need.

“We don’t need to know their name, they can use us 20 times or one time, once a week for the next month. We never know the situation,” said Wing.

Each student receives five pants, 10 tops, undergarments and toiletries.

At the end of this week, almost 150 students will have been clothed. The nonprofit is currently in need of boy sizes 10/12.

“We think that’s because boys of that age, they wear their clothes longer, they wear their clothes out,” said Brown.

