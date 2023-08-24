Canyon kicks off the 2024 football season against Clovis at Happy State Bank Stadium

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The high school football season is finally here in the Texas Panhandle. In the Amarillo area, we have two big are match ups Thursday night to kickoff the season.

One of the big games for tonight being at Happy State Bank Stadium with the Canyon Eagles taking on the Clovis Wildcats.

This was also the first game on Canyon’s schedule last season. The Eagles won 42-6 in Clovis.

The Wildcats are coming into tonight’s game with one game under their belts. They started last week and lost at home to Hobbs, 41-13.

For week one, tonight is Canyon’s senior night, an interesting choice from Head Coach Todd Winfrey.

“Man we like to do things different,” Coach Winfrey said. “We sat around and asked ourselves, ‘I wonder if anybody has done senior night on opening night?’ and everybody we talked to said no. We said alright, that is all the more reason for us to do it.”

Coach Winfrey also said that Canyon has officially named their starting quarterback, Boston Bell.

Bell got a few reps in last season after Derrick Clements got injured. The junior will now get the chance to lead this team right out of the gate to start the 2024 season.

Canyon and Clovis kickoff Thursday night at 7:00 p.m. at Happy State Bank Stadium.

We will have full coverage here at NewsChannel 10.

The game will also be livestreamed on TPSN.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.