Amarillo Venom announces highly anticipated 2024 indoor football season

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Venom officially announced its highly anticipated 2024 indoor football season, according to a press release sent out Thursday afternoon by Stephanie Tucker, the former owner of the Venom.

The Venom are under new ownership of Larry Clark, AIF League Owner, and Rick Kranz, General Manager of the Amarillo Venom. The new ownership promising an upcoming season with thrilling fusion of athleticism, entertainment, and community engagement that has become synonymous to the Venom brand.

“We are entering this season with an unparalleled sense of enthusiasm and dedication,” Clark said. “Amarillo Venom holds a special place in the hearts of fans, and we are committed to honoring that legacy while ushering in an era of innovation, excitement, and unforgettable memories.”

In addition to the on-field excitement, Amarillo Venom is set to roll out a series of engaging initiatives that underscore that underscore its commitment to the community. From youth engagement programs to charity partnerships, the team is dedicated to making a positive impact off the field as well.

“We believe in the power of sports to bring people together and create lasting memories,” Tucker said. “Our players are not only exceptional athletes but also role models who are eager to inspire and uplift the community. You have watched our kids grow up with yours and now it is time for a new era of Venom football. We appreciate the support of the entire Texas Panhandle and look forward to seeing you at an upcoming game.”

Amarillo Venom is a premier indoor football team based in Amarillo, Tx. With a rich history of success and a dedicated fanbase, the team strives to deliver exhilarating sports entertainment while making a positive impact on the community. Under the new ownership of Fun13 Sports, LLC, Amarillo Venom is poised to redefine the indoor football experience in 2024 and beyond.

