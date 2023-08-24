Amarillo police looking for suspects after 3 people robbed at John Stiff Park

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are looking for suspects after three people were robbed Tuesday evening at John Stiff Park.

On Tuesday about 10:56 p.m., officers were called to a home on Hillside Road, according to the Amarillo Police Department. Two victims at the home told police that they had been robbed about five to 10 minutes earlier at John Stiff Park.

They reported that three males threatened them with guns and demanded their purses and money.

The victims gave them the money and purses, but one was hit in the face with one of the guns. The suspects left afterward.

About 40 minutes later, around 11:40 p.m., police were called to John Stiff Park on a second robbery.

The victim said two male suspects put a gun against his cheek and demanded his property.

The victim reportedly fought back and the suspects beat him before taking his property.

The APD Violent Crimes Unit is investigating the robberies.

If you have any information on these crimes, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.