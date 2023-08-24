Amarillo ISD choosing to withdraw from Harrington Library Consortium

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Independent School District is withdrawing from the Amarillo Public Library’s Harrington Library Consortium.

The HLC is a group of 87 libraries around the Panhandle who provide other clients with books and electronic information, making it a borrowing system.

“It’s one of the very few multi-type library consortiums in the whole United States; we have public libraries, academic libraries, school libraries and special libraries,” said Director of Library Services for APL Amanda Barrera.

Amarillo ISD decided last September to stop utilizing the service and released this statement:

“Because of increasing state requirements to report and track library books, AISD’s Electronic catalogue system through the Harrington Library Consortium is no longer able to service the needs of the district. The school board approved the purchase of a new library software and cataloguing system that was vetted by a committee of AISD librarians. The new system provides several advantages that the district didn’t previously have including web-based login, easier access to individual library inventories, separation from the City of Amarillo fine and cataloguing procedures, patron history tracking, as well as control of the district’s own data.”

The downside is that this comes at a time when major progress is happening at the HLC.

“Right now HLC library patrons have access to about 9,000 e-book and audio book titles through cloud library. Once we join Texas cloud link on Sept. 7, we will have access to over 250,000,” said Barrera.

Students of Amarillo ISD are still able to use the HLC.

“In the past they were able to just use their school library card in the public libraries, so what will change with AISD’s withdrawal from HLC is that their parent or guardian will have to come into the public library with them and get them an APL card,” said Barrera.

The change will go into effect on Aug. 31 when the contract officially expires.

