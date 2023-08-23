Yesway’s Texas Strong campaign to benefit Perryton, Matador charities

PERRYTON, Texas (KFDA) - A convenience store chain’s fundraising campaign will benefit civic organizations and local charities for Perryton and Matador.

Yesway’s Texas Strong fundraising campaign raised $200,000 through its supplier partners, Yesway and Allsup’s customers and employees.

Yesway launched the fundraiser with an initial commitment to raise $100,000 to support communities affected by tornadoes, according to a press release.

Tom Trkla, chairman and CEO of Yesway, stated the company empathizes with the hardships communities are facing and the contribution is intended to help alleviate some of the more immediate burdens and provide a stepping stone toward recovery and rebuilding.

“We extend our heartfelt gratitude to all hose who have contributed. Their generosity, passion and hard work will make a tangible difference in the lives of those impacted by these recent events. Together, we have demonstrated the true spirit of compassion and community,” said Trkla.

Among the organizations and charities who will be beneficiaries of the fundraising campaign are:

Panhandle Community Services

Amarillo Area Foundation - Benefits Perryton

Jireh Outreach Ministries - Foodbank

Perryton - Mercy Chefs mission is to feed people

Patriotic Hearts

Happy State Bank, Matador

The Community Foundation of West Texas (CFWTX) Matador Tornado Fund

Salvation Army of Lubbock

Canadian River Beach Club - 15th annual Calf Fry Festival to benefit Perryton

“Again, we are truly grateful to our supplier partners, and customers and employees for their generosity and thank them all for joining us in supporting these communities that our customers, team members, neighbors and fans call home,” said Trkla.

