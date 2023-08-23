Xcel Energy website to help residents locate low-priced LED bulbs

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Xcel Energy is offering discounts on energy-efficient LED bulbs and is helping residents locate them through a new webpage.

Customers can use the Bulb Finder webpage by entering their zip code to find stores nearby that offer LED bulbs at discounted prices as low as 8 cents per bulb in New Mexico and 16 cents in Texas.

“Swapping out old incandescent bulbs with LEDs is the cheapest and easiest way to save energy and money at home,” said Sherryl Volkert, lighting program manager. “And now you can locate them easily by using the website tool, locating a local hardware store or big box retailer, and look for the Xcel Energy sticker. It’s never been easier to get started on energy efficiency at home.”

LEDs are the new nationwide standard since it is now illegal to manufacture and sell most traditional incandescent and halogen light bulbs, according to a press release. As Energy Star LED bulb saves about $55 in electricity costs over its lifetime and lasts at least 13 years.

Xcel Energy officials say customers can download the LED bulb guide that will help determine which shape, size and color temperature to buy to replicate the old bulbs being replaced. The higher the output in watts or lumens, the brighter the bulb will be.

Xcel Energy discounts can be found at many retailers including Ace Hardware, Dollar Tree, Goodwill, Habitat ReStore, Home Depot, Lowe’s, Sam’s Club and Walmart. Discounts are funded by Xcel Energy’s Demand Side Management program, created to help customers save energy and money through a variety of programs and services.

