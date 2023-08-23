Who's Hiring?
WTAMU police respond to domestic incident

By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - West Texas A&M University Police Department responded to an incident Tuesday evening on campus.

About 6:30 p.m. yesterday, officers were called to a domestic dispute involving an intoxicated person, according to police.

Police said that person was involved in a hit-and-run, evading arrest, and assaulting a police officer.

Crime victim rights were optioned and Title IX is aware of the incident, police said.

