WTAMU police respond to domestic incident

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - West Texas A&M University Police Department responded to an incident Tuesday evening on campus.

About 6:30 p.m. yesterday, officers were called to a domestic dispute involving an intoxicated person, according to police.

Police said that person was involved in a hit-and-run, evading arrest, and assaulting a police officer.

Crime victim rights were optioned and Title IX is aware of the incident, police said.

