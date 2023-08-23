Watching for the Weekend

Warm conditions look to continue for your Wednesday. You’ll likely notice more high clouds today, and that’s thanks to the remnants of Tropical Storm Harold. But unfortunately, that’s all the benefits we’ll see from that storm, as rain chances remain out of the forecast for the day. We’ll continue to see high 90°s to low 100° around much of the area through Saturday. Now, Saturday through Tuesday of next week, we start to track better rain chances as that dreaded high pressure tracks off to the west. This could also bring in cooler temperatures. Check your extended outlook!

