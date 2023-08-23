TTUHSC School of Nursing Accelerated BSN program celebrates 10 year anniversary

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Nursing Accelerated Bachelor of Science in Nursing program celebrated their 10 year anniversary today.

The TTUHSC School of Nursing program is a fast track for those desiring a fast-paced entrance into the career path of professional nursing.

The Accelerated BSN course introduced graduates to a commitment to nursing excellence in the provision care to individuals, families, communities and populations with complex health care needs.

The program also provides a foundation for future graduate education.

The 10 year anniversary was celebrated earlier today their Wallace Campus.

