TTUHSC School of Nursing Accelerated BSN program celebrates 10 year anniversary(Source: KFDA)
By Sergio Garcia
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 8:34 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Nursing Accelerated Bachelor of Science in Nursing program celebrated their 10 year anniversary today.

The TTUHSC School of Nursing program is a fast track for those desiring a fast-paced entrance into the career path of professional nursing.

The Accelerated BSN course introduced graduates to a commitment to nursing excellence in the provision care to individuals, families, communities and populations with complex health care needs.

The program also provides a foundation for future graduate education.

The 10 year anniversary was celebrated earlier today their Wallace Campus.

