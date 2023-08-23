Texas Rangers investigating officer involved shooting
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 9:47 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Randall County Sheriff’s Office responded to an officer involved shooting earlier this morning.
At around 2:00 a.m., officers say two deputies were involved in an officer involved shooting in the area of Southwest 48th Avenue and South Hughes Street.
A suspect was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Neither of the deputies were injured during the incident.
The Texas Rangers are investigating the shooting.
