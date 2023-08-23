Texas Rangers investigating officer involved shooting

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Randall County Sheriff’s Office responded to an officer involved shooting earlier this morning.

At around 2:00 a.m., officers say two deputies were involved in an officer involved shooting in the area of Southwest 48th Avenue and South Hughes Street.

A suspect was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Neither of the deputies were injured during the incident.

The Texas Rangers are investigating the shooting.

