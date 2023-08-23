Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Texas elementary school students escape injuries after a boy fires a gun on a school bus

All the students escaped injury after the shot was fired Tuesday in Seguin, Texas. (Source: KENS/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEGUIN, Texas (AP) — Authorities say no one was injured after a Texas elementary school student fired a gun while on a crowded school bus.

The bullet struck the back of a bus seat and was stopped by steel inside the seat as the bus arrived Tuesday morning at Jefferson Elementary School in Seguin, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) northeast of San Antonio, according to Police Chief Jason Brady.

The bus driver then took the .25-caliber handgun from the student, Brady said.

Seguin Independent School District Superintendent Matthew Gutierrez said the student is a boy, but declined to reveal his grade or age. He appealed to parents to make sure their guns are stored safely and securely.

“Oftentimes children see guns as toys and don’t know any better. But unfortunately, we live in a world where tragic events happen on almost a daily basis,” Gutierrez said at a news conference.

The boy did not threaten anyone and will remain off campus while the shooting is investigated.

The bus carried 37 students from three different Seguin ISD elementary schools, according to a statement from the district.

The mother and other family members of the student were interviewed and declined to say who owns the gun, Brady said.

No arrests or charges have been announced.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jerry Lockhart’s border collie, Cali, was spotted all over the Amarillo community and on...
‘We got her, she’s not getting out’: Amarillo man reunited with missing dog after 77 days
Officials say all students are safe and ask parents not to come to campus at this time.
Canyon High School all clear, investigation finds no legitimacy to threat
Cordarius Lashun Pegues
Midland police discover identity of Cordarius, mother arrested
Texas Rangers investigating officer involved shooting
Texas Rangers investigating officer involved shooting
Tevyn Driever
Clovis man to serve 17 years in prison for drug charge, attempting to escape from jail

Latest News

Former Mayor of New York Rudy Giuliani speaks to reporters as he leaves his apartment building...
Rudy Giuliani to surrender to Georgia authorities
Journalists film the live telecast of spacecraft Chandrayaan-3 landing on the moon at ISRO's...
India becomes the fourth country to successfully land a spacecraft on the moon
Homer Lee Jackson III
Convicted killer of 4 found dead in his home
Xcel Energy is offering discounts on energy-efficient LED bulbs and is helping residents locate...
Xcel Energy website to help residents locate low-priced LED bulbs