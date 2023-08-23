SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Kelley Lee, Todd Winfrey and our 1st week of Pick Em’s!

Who's Hiring?
By Sergio Garcia
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interviews with Kelley Lee, Todd Winfrey and our 1st week of Pick Em’s on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.

Kelley Lee, Eastern New Mexico Football Head Coach:

Eastern New Mexico Football Head Coach Kelley Lee talks to us about their game next week, how summer workout and fall camp went for them and more!

Todd Winfrey, Canyon High Football Head Coach:

Canyon High Football Head Coach Todd Winfrey talks to us about Week 1 excitement as they have their first official game tomorrow, how 2-a-days went, fall camp and more!

1st week Pick Em’s:

Rylee Robinson, Kj Doyle, Preston Moore, Mike Rodin and Alissa Spangler talk about their Pick Em’s for the first week of the Wrap Up!

